DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

DURECT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 747,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.96.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

