Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $97.76 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

