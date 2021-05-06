Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

