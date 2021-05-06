Dynamic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,707.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. Dynamic has a market cap of $23.97 million and $21,707.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.93 or 0.06058355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.47 or 0.02472774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.62 or 0.00598818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00181886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.00726577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00716336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00498740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004830 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

