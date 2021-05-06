Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Oracle stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $78.91. 305,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,654,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

