Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,388. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.