Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Donaldson by 14.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $63.91. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

