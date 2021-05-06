Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.