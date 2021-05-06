Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $132.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.