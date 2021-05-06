Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 35.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $234.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average of $217.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

