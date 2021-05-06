Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.280-1.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

