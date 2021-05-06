Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $595.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,650,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 160,572 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 446,234 shares during the period.

EBC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 717,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,423. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

