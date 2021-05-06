Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

