Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 393.40%. On average, analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,851. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

