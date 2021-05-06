Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 734.6% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 25,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

