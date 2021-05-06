Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $151.00 at Robert W. Baird

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

