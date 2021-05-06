Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.