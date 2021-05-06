Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

