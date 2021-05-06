eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush cut eBay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.