Ecolab Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $227.94 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average of $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Columbus Point LLP lifted its position in Ecolab by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 45,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 209,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

