ECOMI Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $856.32 million and $16.21 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00273099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00213895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

