Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of EPC opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

