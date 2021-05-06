Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.62-$2.82 EPS.

EPC stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. 1,191,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,307. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

