Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

