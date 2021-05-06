Ellipsis (EPS) Price Tops $2.57 on Major Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Ellipsis has a market cap of $285.69 million and $49.46 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00004444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.00804985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.10 or 0.09024244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 288,989,816 coins and its circulating supply is 111,339,334 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

