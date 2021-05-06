Emerald Advisers LLC Has $24.60 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,610 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Planet Fitness worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 214.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 74,188 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,436. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

