Emerald Advisers LLC Has $53.21 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the period. Churchill Downs comprises 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Churchill Downs worth $53,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

CHDN traded down $7.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,064. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.