Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 12,397 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $25,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after buying an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

VIAV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 57,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,967. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,042.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

