Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 19,291 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,291 shares during the period. Five Below makes up 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.27% of Five Below worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Five Below by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 19.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,423. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

