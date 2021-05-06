Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 137,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,006. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

