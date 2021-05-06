Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 427,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

