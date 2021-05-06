Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $448.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.76 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

