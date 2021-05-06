Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,541,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,444,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $69.01.

