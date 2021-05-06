Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNT traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,537. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

