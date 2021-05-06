Empty Set Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $139,668.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $68.98 million and $139,668.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

