Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of ET opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 332,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

