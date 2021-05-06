Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.