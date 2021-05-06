Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $205.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $124.26 and last traded at $126.26. Approximately 98,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,831,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.41.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

