Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

