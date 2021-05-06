Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich Buys 7,500 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

