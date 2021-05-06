EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

