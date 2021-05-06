EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 315,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,263,736 shares.The stock last traded at $18.53 and had previously closed at $20.18.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

