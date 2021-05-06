Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQGPF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of EQGPF remained flat at $$107.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

