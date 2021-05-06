Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$148.00 at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.44.

TSE:EQB traded up C$7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.06. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$51.48 and a 1 year high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,419,785.20. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Insiders have sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

