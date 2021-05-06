Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$138.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$144.73. 17,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.06. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.48 and a 52-week high of C$148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,400. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

