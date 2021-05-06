Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evogene Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evogene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

