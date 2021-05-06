Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JELD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

JELD opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

