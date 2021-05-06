Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trinity Capital Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,984,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $8,717,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

