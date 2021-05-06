Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $211.40 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.95.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

