Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$27.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.65.

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,602. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

